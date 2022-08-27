WATCH LIVE

Police: Shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead

18 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead.

First responders were called to the 5500 block of Chester Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Friday night.

They found a 34-year-old man in the driver's seat of a red car with at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators say the victim was shot outside the car, then attempted to drive off, but crashed.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there is no motive or arrest.

