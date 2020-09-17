Shooting on basketball court leaves 2 dead, 3 injured in Spring Garden: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6427213" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 55 GUNSHOTS: An explosion of gunfire on the basketball court left two people dead and two others injured on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An explosion of gunfire on the basketball court left two people dead and three others injured on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.It happened around 8:18 p.m. on the 1800 block of Wallace Street at the Roberto Clemente Park in the city's Spring Garden section.Dozens of people were in the park and on the basketball court when police say roughly 55 gunshots rang out.According to police, two men, Khallid Henderson, 21, and Jayden Lucas, 18, both died in the shooting."We have video that shows three males enter the playground from Wallace Street and target the deceased male. (They) chased him around the playground and shot him multiple times to his torso," said Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton of the Philadelphia Police Department.An 18-year-old man and two 19-year-old men also suffered gunshot wounds. All of the men are hospitalized at this time; two are listed in stable condition, the third is listed in critical condition.Pete Leonard who lives right across from the park says, "I thought I heard fireworks going off and that's not really uncommon in this area. So I walked outside and a guy was walking past me and was like, 'Yeah four people just got shot.'"Police say at this point they have one man in custody who was fleeing in a Lexus with a gun. Two additional suspects are still being sought at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.