crime

Shooting on basketball court leaves 2 dead, 3 injured in Spring Garden: Police

By , and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An explosion of gunfire on the basketball court left two people dead and three others injured on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

It happened around 8:18 p.m. on the 1800 block of Wallace Street at the Roberto Clemente Park in the city's Spring Garden section.

Dozens of people were in the park and on the basketball court when police say roughly 55 gunshots rang out.

According to police, two men, Khallid Henderson, 21, and Jayden Lucas, 18, both died in the shooting.

"We have video that shows three males enter the playground from Wallace Street and target the deceased male. (They) chased him around the playground and shot him multiple times to his torso," said Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton of the Philadelphia Police Department.

EMBED More News Videos

55 GUNSHOTS: An explosion of gunfire on the basketball court left two people dead and two others injured on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.



An 18-year-old man and two 19-year-old men also suffered gunshot wounds. All of the men are hospitalized at this time; two are listed in stable condition, the third is listed in critical condition.

Pete Leonard who lives right across from the park says, "I thought I heard fireworks going off and that's not really uncommon in this area. So I walked outside and a guy was walking past me and was like, 'Yeah four people just got shot.'"

Police say at this point they have one man in custody who was fleeing in a Lexus with a gun. Two additional suspects are still being sought at this time.



Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshootingviolence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Man accused of carrying murdered girlfriend's body in luggage appears in court
Gunman ambushes man walking on sidewalk: Police
Dulce's mom expresses regret one year after child vanished
Villanova investigating reported sex assault on campus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Melrose Place' actress headed back to prison for fatal crash
Murphy, lawmakers agree to tax rich, offer $500 rebates
U.S. attorney gives strong warning to homeless encampment protesters
Kamala Harris campaigns in Philly, will talk one-on-one with Jim Gardner
Barr under fire over comparison of COVID-19 lockdowns to slavery
Eagles: Washington loss 'won't define us', reinforcements on the way
Man accused of carrying murdered girlfriend's body in luggage appears in court
Show More
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
Fire rips though South Jersey condo complex
Villanova investigating reported sex assault on campus
Pedestrian on scooter killed by car in South Jersey
Trump pushes for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
More TOP STORIES News