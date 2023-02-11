Man killed after police-involved shooting in Allentown

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot at the officers.

A man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Allentown.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Allentown police shot and killed a man, who they say shot at them.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday at 8th and Maple Streets.

Officers say they saw the suspect assaulting another person.

In an attempt to stop the assault, police chased the suspect.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot at the officers.

Allentown police shot back, striking the man and killing him.

This is an on-going investigation with the Allentown Police Department.

No officers were injured.