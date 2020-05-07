Three teens wounded by gunfire in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three teenagers were wounded by gunfire in North Philadelphia Wednesday night.

All the victims, ages 17, 18 and 19, were shot in the legs.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Raymond Rosen Homes on the 2400 block of Edgley Street.

Police found two of the victims at the scene.

The third arrived at Temple Hospital on his own, saying he was shot in the same location.

All three teens are said to be in stable condition.

Police are checking security cameras in the area for footage of the crime.
