Shooting leaves 26-year-old man injured in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on the 200 block of South Cecil Street.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the left leg. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital listed in stable condition.

Three women were hit by bullet fragments but did not require hospitalization, police say.

Investigators confirm a weapon was recovered. There has been no word yet on any arrests.
