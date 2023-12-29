WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police release new surveillance video of suspect wanted in North Philadelphia homicide

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, December 29, 2023 6:32PM
Police release new surveillance video of suspect wanted in North Philadelphia murder on North Orkney Street
Philly police release new surveillance video of homicide suspect
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released new surveillance video of a suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia last year.

Investigators are searching for a man seen riding a white motor scooter at the time of the murder. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants when he fled the area northbound on 11th Street.

A 21-year-old-victim was shot and killed on September 7, 2022 in the 2800 block of North Orkney Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW