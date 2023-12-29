Police release new surveillance video of suspect wanted in North Philadelphia homicide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released new surveillance video of a suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia last year.

Investigators are searching for a man seen riding a white motor scooter at the time of the murder. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants when he fled the area northbound on 11th Street.

A 21-year-old-victim was shot and killed on September 7, 2022 in the 2800 block of North Orkney Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.