2 victims shot at same intersection at separate times may be related

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings on Wednesday night, and the victims may be family members.

Officers say they responded to the 3900 block of Ogden Street just before 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

At the scene, police located a 39-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Officers transported him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"The shooter was standing very, very close to the victim," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. "The spent shell casing was found just a few inches away from where the victim was laying."

Small also stated that a possible motive for this incident may be connected to another shooting that took place at the same intersection at 5:30 p.m.

In that incident, police say a 33-year-old man was shot once in the neck. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Small said both shootings were similar because the 33-year-old victim was also shot at close range.

At the hospital, family members told authorities that both victims are related.

Investigators are hoping private surveillance cameras in the area can help them identify a suspect.