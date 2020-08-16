Philadelphia violence: 3 dead, others injured in Sunday morning shootings, stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Violence in Philadelphia on Sunday morning left at least three people dead and others critically injured.Philadelphia police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called another weekend of violence in the city "disturbing" and "disheartening."Philadelphia police were called to the 200 block of Church Lane at about 1:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 76-year-old man suffering from three stab wounds to the stomach.The man was taken by police to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.Police said they are searching for the man's stepson in connection to the stabbing.Police responded to a shooting in the 6100 block of Lansdown Avenue at about 2:15 a.m.A man in his 20s was shot in the chest and leg, police said.He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he was undergoing surgery and was listed in critical condition.According to police, six shell casings were found at the scene.Police were called to the 5000 block of Merion Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. after reports of someone shot outside of a junkyard.Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.After further investigation, police found an illegal speakeasy was being operated inside of a building nearby where the shooting took place.No arrests have been made.A 40-year-old man was shot once in the chest shortly after 5 a.m. in the 4700 block of Lansing Street, police said.The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No arrests have been made.A 24-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach near the intersection of North Judson and West Somerset streets at about 6:30 a.m., police said.He was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 7 a.m.