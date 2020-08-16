shooting

5 people shot, injured at North Philadelphia block party: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police were investigating after a Saturday night shooting left three teens and two others injured in North Philadelphia.

Police said about 200 young adults were gathered near 9th and Parish streets for a block party when two separate groups of people engaged in a shootout. Shots were also fired at police, but officers did not return fire, investigators said.

The five victims range in age from 16- to 26-years old, police said. They were taken to Temple University hospital where they were listed in stable condition.



More than 60 shell casings from several weapons were also found on the scene, including rounds from an AR-15.

Police said one gun was recovered from one of the victims by Temple University Police.

"There were a lot of people out here. We do believe that someone knows who the shooters were and could possibly help us in identifying and figuring out exactly what happened," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. No officers were hurt.

Police said one person was being questioned on Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.
