The best unique gifts for the pickiest gift receivers this holiday season

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

November is almost here, and with it comes the holiday shopping season. If you are looking for unique gifts for your special ones, this list is perfect for you, with diverse presents ranging from a luxury towel warmer to an indoor s'mores maker to turn the cold weather into a season of warmth.

1. Keenray Towel Warmer

Shower your gift recipient in luxury with this towel warmer in snow white. Feel like you're enjoying a stay at a luxury hotel from the comfort of your home with heated towels, which come with customizable scents that can pamper your whole family.

Image credit: Amazon

2. Saucemoto Dip Clip

Your gift recipient can feel comfortable snacking on the go with this Shark Tank-famous clip-and-dip device compatible with any car air vent.

Image credit: Amazon

3. XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand

Listed as the #1 plant terrarium on Amazon, this easy-to-assemble option is the perfect gift for any plant lover. Its unique design will add a decorative touch to any space.

Image credit: Amazon

4. Popcorn Movie Night Popcorn Seasoning Popcorn Kernels

Have a friend who is obsessed with popcorn? Help spice up their movie night with all-natural non-GMO kernels and five popcorn seasonings bursting with flavor.

Image credit: Amazon

5. Mini Funny Positive Potato

You will always feel motivated with this positive potato cheering you on - plus, it's made from high-quality woolen yarn.

Image credit: Amazon

6. LED Lightsaber Chopsticks

May the force be with you...even as you eat. Whether you're planning to add excitement to your children's dinner time or gift a cool collectible to a longtime fan, these light saber chopsticks are the perfect gift for a Star Wars fan.

Image credit: Amazon

7. Microwave Popcorn Popper with Temperature Safe Glass

Gift this Amazon bestseller to a popcorn lover - This gadget will have 1.5 quarts of popcorn ready within minutes and they'll be able to do away with single-serve bags of popcorn. You can choose from a vast array of colors that you think your gift recipient will like the most.

Image credit: Amazon

8. Custom Bracelets with Picture inside

Perfect for your significant other or BFF, cherish your favorite moments with this wax rope bracelet and customized circle pendant

Image credit: Amazon

9. Nostalgia Tabletop Indoor Electric S'mores Maker

Make an ooey gooey treat year-round with this electric smores maker. With no flame or smoke, this would be a great gift for families to enjoy together, no matter the weather.

Image credit: Amazon

10. Shape Shifting Box

Foster creativity and deep thinking with this Shashibo sensory box. With over 70 possible shapes, this gift is perfect for puzzle solvers of all ages.

Image credit: Amazon

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Shop Localish and this ABC station.