Amazon selling 'finger food covers' for your fingers

When it comes to finger foods, there are two types of people in the world.Those who lick their fingers clean and those who wipe or wash the seasoning off.But, thanks to an invention you might not know about, there is now a third option -- those who wear tiny hats on their hands to avoid getting dusted.Allow us to introduce you to finger food covers.The most popular kind seems to be a brand simply called "Chip Fingers."The little silicone accessories go over the tips of your digits to allow you to emerge from a bag of Cheetos without orange fingers.You can pick up a three-pack, in a variety of colors, for just $8.50 on Amazon.But if you prefer something you don't have to remove each time you want to dive into some Nacho Cheese Doritos, "Trongs" might be a better fit.The tiny plastic finger claws sell for just $15.