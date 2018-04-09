SHOPPING

Clover Market spring opening attracts hundreds in Chestnut Hill

EMBED </>More Videos

Clover Market spring opening attracts hundreds in Chestnut Hill - Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6pm on April 8, 2018. (WPVI)

CHESTNUT HILL (WPVI) --
A popular open-air market drew hundreds of visitors Sunday in Chestnut Hill.

The Clover Market features vendors selling everything from antique items to original art.

There are also a variety of food vendors to choose from.

The Clover Market operates in several local communities through the spring and the fall.

For more information on the Clover Market and their upcoming events:

http://www.theclovermarket.com/

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingpennsylvania newsphilly newsshoppingflea marketfarmer’s marketsconsumerNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
Eagles' player Nigel Bradham takes kids school shopping
Freebie Friday: Workouts, National Dog Day, family fun at the Oval
Creative, inexpensive hacks to keep your classroom tidy
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
More Shopping
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News