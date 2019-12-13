Shopping

Freebie Friday: Pet photos with Santa, pet adoptions, Hanukkah crafts and more

It's a special holiday edition of Freebie Friday!

FREE PET ADOPTIONS

If there's a pet lover on your holiday list, this is the gift that keeps on giving. Now through Sunday, December 15th, adoption fees as at ACCT Philly on West Hunting Park Avenue are being waved.

It's part of "Free the Shelters" and the Cathy Kangas Foundation for Animals is picking up the cost. The only fee would be for Philadelphia residents who still need a dog license.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA

It's also Santa Photo Days at PetSmart this weekend and next weekend. On December 14th and 15th as well as December 21st and 22nd from 12pm-4pm, bring your pets of all kinds to your nearest store for a free photo with the big man in red himself!

To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.

FREE HANUKKAH CRAFT EVENT

On December 14th, Pottery Barn Kids stores are hosting a Hanukkah Craft Event. Call your local store for timing.

FREE WINTER FESTIVAL

December 14th is also the annual Olney Winter Festival from 12pm-3pm. This free community event on North 5th Street features pictures with Santa, face painting, caroling, trolley rides and more.

The festivities start at La Calenita Bakery-Cafe at noon.

FREE HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOWS

There are tons of gorgeous and free holiday light shows all around Center City.

That includes the Macy's Christmas Light Show, Electrical Spectacle at Franklin Square, the brand new Holiday Light Show at Fashion District Philadelphia and the Deck the Hall Light Show at City Hall.
