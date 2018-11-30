WHAT'S THE DEAL

Freebie Friday: Photos with Santa, Winterfest Celebration, Tree Lighting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The holiday season is in full swing and we have plenty of free holiday fun for the entire family!

FREE PET PHOTOS

Bring your furry friends for free photos with Santa Paws. On December 1st, the Kimpton Hotel Palomar's living room is open to all the good little - and big - pups. All sizes and breeds welcome and everyone can enjoy free pics and treats for pets and their humans from 1pm-4pm.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/355855785183711/

FREE PHOTOS WITH SANTA

For the kiddies, this weekend local Kohl's stores are offering free photos with Santa as well as a free FAO Schwartz surprise. It's happening December 1st and 2nd from 1pm to 3 pm.
For more information: https://corporate.kohls.com/news/archive-/2018/november/santa-is-coming-to-kohl-s-

FREE WINTERFEST CELEBRATION

At the King of Prussia Town Center, it's the 3rd annual Winterfest Celebration. There are fun free family events Friday, November 30th but on December 1st from 1pm - 4pm, it's Santa's arrival with face paiting, entertainment and free treats.
For more information: http://kingofprussia-towncenter.com/events/
FREE TREE LIGHTING

Friday, November 30th at 6pm, it's the free Holiday Tree Lighting at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest at Penn's Landing featuring tons of free entertainment, activities and giveaways. There's even a free fireworks show following the lighting of the tree.
For more information: http://www.delawareriverwaterfront.com/events/holiday-tree-lighting-powered-by-peco0

FREE PIZZA

If you're taking the kids to Chuck E. Cheese this weekend, get a free personal one-topping pizza just for signing up for the More Cheese rewards program.
To register: https://login.chuckecheese.com/register

FREE PHILLY HOLIDAY FESTIVAL SHUTTLE

Whether you're shopping, enjoying the holiday fun across the city or dining out, the Philly Holiday Festival Shuttle by the PHLASH is now running every Thursday through Sunday. It goes to 11 stops near Philly Holiday Festival signature events and holiday attractions, every 20 to 30 minutes from 6pm to 9pm.

FREE METERED PARKING

And don't forget, there's free metered and kiosk parking all across center city on Saturdays after 11am. The Philadelphia Parking Authority's holiday freebie runs through January 1st, New Year's Day.
For more information: http://www.philapark.org/2018/11/ppa-holiday-parking-specials-2/

------
