Freebie Friday: Pumpkin spice donuts, festivals, yoga and more

By
It's Freebie Friday and we are entering the first full weekend of September. That means we're cool to talk about pumpkin spice and all of its autumnal glory.

FREE PUMPKIN SPICE DONUT

Now through Sunday, Krispy Kreme is offering a free original or cheesecake filled Pumpkin Spice donut. But there's a catch. Customers need to bring in a disappointing pumpkin spice-flavored item that they aren't a fan of - that includes anything from the list of products out there - hummus, dog treats, you name it. Krispy Kreme will then exchange that item for one free pumpkin spice donut of your choice.
FREE COLGATE SMILE KIT

With the school year just underway, Colgate is bringing back a promotion for kindergarten and first grade teachers. Sign up and get a free Bright Smiles Bright Futures Kit. It comes with toothbrushes and toothpaste for 25 kids.

FREE COLLEGE FEST

September 7th is Campus Philly's CollegeFest at Dilworth Park, in front of City Hall. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there are giveaways, music, games and more. When students register, they also get free admission to select museums and cultural attractions all day, plus free rides on the Philly PHLASH Downtown Loop.

FREE HONEY FESTIVAL

Now through Sunday, it's the Philadelphia Honey Festival at three historic locations. There's fun for the whole family, including open hive demonstrations, honey extractions and tastings. It's happening at Glen Foerd on the Delaware on September 6th, Wyck Historic House on September 7th and Bartram's Garden on September 8th.

FREE GREENFEST PHILLY EVENT

On Sunday, it's the 14th Annual Greenfest Philly. Enjoy free eco-friendly activities, from cooking demos to a rock climbing wall for kids. It's from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Bainbridge Street between 3rd and 5th.

FREE BARRE AND YOGA CLASSES

Brandywine Realty Trust and West Philadelphia based Tuck Barre and Yoga Studio are offering free barre and yoga classes on Tuesdays and Saturdays at Drexel Square Park, right across from 30th Street Station. The first 100 guests get free water bottles and classes start September 10th.
