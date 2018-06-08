CONSUMER

Freebie Friday: Tacos, pizza, PIFA Street Fair

EMBED </>More Videos

Freebie Friday: Tacos, pizza, PIFA street fair - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on June 8, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE TACOS

When the Golden State Warriors won game 3 of the NBA finals on the road against the home team Cleveland Cavaliers - we all won. As part of their annual "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos to all customers on Wednesday, June 13th from 2pm-6pm.
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.

FREE SLICE OF PIZZA

You can get a free slice of neopolitan pizza at Villa Italian Kitchen locations from now through June 15th! All you need to do is enter their contest to win the world's first pizza bouquet and boutonniere and collect your free slice!
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.

FREE BOOK READING

On Saturday, June 9th, Rittenhouse Square Park is hosting a free book reading event for kids at 11am. As a treat, parents get free cookies and coffee from High Street Bakery and Rival Brothers.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE BABY BARRE CLASS

Also on Saturday, June 9th, it's a BYO-Baby Barre Class at Y2B Fit Yoga and Barre Studio in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia. Bring your baby with you! Class starts at 10:30am. It's free the second Saturday of every month.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE FESTIVAL

On Sunday, June 10th, the Odunde festival is back in Gray's Ferry with free music and dance, arts and craft and food vendors. It runs from 10am through 8pm and starts at 23rd and Lombard Streets.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE PIFA STREET FAIR

Saturday, June 9th from from 11am - 7pm is the Kimmel Center's finale for the PIFA Street Fair and Broad Street will be transformed into the ultimate FREE block party! Everything from rides to slides to performances - there's even a ferris wheel! Tons of fun for the whole family.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcfreebie fridayfree stuff
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
What's the Deal: Teaching college students about building credit
More consumer
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
Eagles' player Nigel Bradham takes kids school shopping
Freebie Friday: Workouts, National Dog Day, family fun at the Oval
Creative, inexpensive hacks to keep your classroom tidy
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
More Shopping
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News