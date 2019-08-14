Giant building two story flagship supermarket in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Giant is getting ready to build a new grocery store in Center City.Unlike some traditionally smaller-format city stores, they say this one will be two levels and full size.Calling it their flagship store, it's being built as part of the Riverwalk development project at 23rd and Arch Streets overlooking the Schuylkill River.PMC Property Group is working with the city and Giant on the big mixed-use towers, which will also include luxury apartments.The store is expected to open in Fall 2020.Giant is also working on building two more of its Heirloom Market stores.