Got an unwanted gift card? Here's how to turn it into cash

Need to sell a gift card? Here's how to find out how much cash you may get for it.

If you received a gift card for Christmas to a place you normally don't visit, you may want to sell it.

Just know you won't get the full value. And if there is a seller offering to pay face value or higher, fraud.org says it's likely a scam.

Wallet Hub looked at the best exchange rates for gift cards.

Walmart ranked first. If you have a card for $100, it could be worth around $87 on the resale market.

The Apple store came in second, followed by Red Lobster.

You can also buy gift cards for a discount on websites like Gift Card Granny.

If you're selling a gift card, try CardCash.

If you prefer to sell in person, and not online, you can use Coinstar to sell your card.

You can also make sure your transaction is the real deal by checking the Better Business Bureau for complaints.

The Houston BBB recommends using gift card selling websites that you can contact by phone, mail and email in case something goes wrong.

You can also check to see if there's an in-store exchange. For example, some stores will let you exchange unwanted gift cards for one of theirs.

Still not interested in those gift card options? Consider donating your gift card to charity for a tax write off.

Find more gift card reselling tips on fraud.org.

And even though Christmas has passed, if you still need to buy a gift card as a belated present, look for cards without activation fees, inactivity fees and replacement card fees.
