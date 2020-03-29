WASHINGTON D.C. -- A market outside of Washington, D.C is experimenting with using robots to deliver groceries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Broad Branch Market, in Chevy Chase, said service remains a top priority.
"It's a big responsibility, we feel like we need to be here," owner Tracy Stannard, told WJLA.
For three days, Stannard has been using four 45-pound robots to deliver goods from her market to neighbors within a mile of her store.
The delivery service is free, as part of a beta test with the company Starship, and a modern twist to the store that has been in the community for a century.
"It has been great, people rely on us for groceries," Stannard said.
The market has also instituted a 10-customer limit inside the store.
One customer said she received her order from the robots in less than 30 minutes.
Coronavirus: Grocer uses robots to delivery grocery orders amid COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News