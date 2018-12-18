Holiday shipping the week before Christmas

The more you pay the more options you have but in the interest of saving a few bucks here are some of the dates to keep in mind this week.Christmas is coming and with one week to go, Ryan Sun is among the jolly gift givers heading into this UPS Store in Center City."This is a package for my sister. She lives out in Illinois and I was kind of hoping to get it out a little earlier but I'm kind of running a little late," he said.Tuesday is the cutoff for UPS 3 day select. Packages picked up today will be scheduled for delivery by Christmas Eve."My family is laid back so even if it got there a day or two later it will be okay, but UPS said it would be there by this Thursday so great," said Jacob Elich of Center City.Amazon extended its free shipping deadline until today. Even if you're not a prime member. For FedEx, Monday was the deadline for ground and home delivery packages to arrive before Christmas. There are still other options, they just cost more. Ship your FedEx express saver packages by Wednesday.For the United States Postal Service, Thursday is the final day for priority mail.Jillian Rogers of West Philadelphia got to the University City post office later than planned but her parcels should still arrive by Friday."I was mailing packages to my family in Louisville, Kentucky, and I was waiting for a Christmas present for my sister so I thought I'd send the other presents so they get there on time for Christmas," said Rogers.Also mark your calendars for Thursday. That will be your last chance for free shipping and delivery by Christmas at retailers like Target, Walmart, and Best Buy.------