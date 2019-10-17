Homegrown jewelry designer offers 6abc viewers special discount

HAVERFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Marlyn Schiff went from making jewelry in her apartment to selling it in 800 stores nationally and internationally.
Now Schiff, is opening the doors to her own spot in Haverford, Delaware County.
"We are so excited," Schiff said. "I feel like it was something we always knew we wanted to do but it had to be the right space."
Schiff said she knew she found the right spot when she fell in love with the architecture at 15 Haverford Station Road.
"I love the kind of mix of metals so its gold mixed with concrete," she said.
Inside her shop, you'll find all kinds of jewelry to fit a diverse array of styles and tastes.
"All different colors, metals, textures; I wanted all of this space here to feel the same way like I wanted it to be a true mix," she said.
Schiff prides herself on offering high quality pieces that are on trend and accessible. The majority of her jewelry ranges in price from $12 to $80.
In honor of her official opening, Schiff is offering 6abc viewers 20 percent off at her open house party, whichalso includes free appetizers and an open bar.
You might recognize Schiff's name if you subscribe to Stitch Fix - she is the number one branded jewelry for the line.
"We've shipped them 400,000 pieces last year," she said.
And now Schiff says she is excited for customers to visit and try on her jewelry.
"We'd love for you to see the space and it's going to be a really fun party, so come and have fun with us," she added.
Schiff's opening party is Friday, October 18th from 3pm - 8pm. The fun continues on Saturday from Noon - 6pm.
For more information, visit: https://marlynschiff.com/
