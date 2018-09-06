What's the Deal: Philly Special necklace

With Eagles fever in high gear, there's one special play that has become more of a mantra around here, the Philly Special. A local entrepreneur is taking it to a new level with a special accessory and a special deal for our viewers."B. Ross stands for Betsy Ross, the first female maker in Philadelphia," said Nelly Arnold, owner of B. Ross.And so the name came easy for Nelly Arnold's made in Philadelphia lifestyle brand."We really want to support female makers and she embodies that,"Her first piece, a simple yet signature salute to the city skyline from the Schuylkill River to the Ben Franklin Bridge."I have actually sold multiple off of my neck," laughs Arnold.And now another signature Philly scene."We were actually inspired by the shape of the Philly Special play. It's a really unique play shape," added Arnold.She teamed up with Wendee Daelhousen - the owner of Nuance another local jewelry line located in South Philadelphia, and they brought it to life in bling form.The green Swarovski crystal is Nick Foles in eagles green.The Super Bowl trick play has become a sort of roadmap to respect for Eagles fans and the city as a whole."It embodies the pride of Philadelphia more than just the game, and I think that's why the imagery of this play is so important," said Arnold.She says it represents comradery and a long-awaited joy."It's more than just the play. It's the fact we are an interesting incredible city that does things differently than other people do," said Arnold.And with every purchase, B. Ross is paying it forward in a way you might also call Philly Special."We actually take a part of our proceeds and every quarter and give $500 to a female maker and it sounds like a small amount, but it will set up your LLC. It might pay rent for an artist loft. Those small milestones can get someone to the next level," said Arnold.And they make a tie clip for me now through the end of September, B. Ross is taking 10 percent off your order with code 6abc.------