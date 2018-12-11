HOLIDAY

#InstaGiftGuide: Instagram promotes eccentric products to match popular hashtags

From nail art to spice up your #FingerBoarding videos to an #OddlySatisfying shag jacket, this is not your average gift guide.

Instagram on Tuesday released its first-ever holiday shopping guide featuring products meant to cater to fans of specific trends on the site -- for example, the #vaporwave trend inspired by the '80s and '90s.


"Shopping should be fun," Eva Chen, Instagram's Director of Fashion Partnerships told Good Morning America. "It's the best time of year, and you're spreading joy."

The gifts are all inspired by ultra-popular hashtags. A candle in the #CatsOfInstagram section, for instance, smells of pink peppercorn, salty saffron, and white suede.


The hashtags you can shop are: #CatsOfInstagram, #Tutting, #OddlySatisfying, #Fingerboarding, #Vaporwave and #ISeeFaces.

See the full guide on Instagram's website.
