Macy's reopens Philadelphia area stores with some changes

The company announced they are opening their Philadelphia area stores Friday, following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), state and local guidance.
The stores now open in the Philadelphia area, including Delaware, are:
- Macy's Center City
- Macy's Concord
- Macy's Christiana
- Macy's Oxford Valley
- Macy's Lehigh Valley
- Macy's Montgomery
- Macy's Roosevelt
- Macy's Springfield
- Macy's King Of Prussia
- Macy's Willow Grove Park
The company said enhance safety procedures include "frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces; implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain 6 feet between all customers and colleagues; installing hand sanitizer stations in frequently visited locations throughout the store, as well as plexiglass at select registers."
Macy's says employees are asked to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus. The stores are also "guiding daily colleague wellness checks" before employees report to work.
The department store is offering in-person shopping, curbside delivery, and in-store pickup. Governor Tom Wolf's reopen plan says in-person retail is allowable in Pennsylvania during the yellow phase, but curbside and delivery is preferable. In-person retail is also allowed in Delaware.
Back in May, Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette outlined several other changes to the shopping experience:
- Bra fittings are on hold until further notice
- Dress shirts will not be available to try on in-store
- Customers have to use hand sanitizer before trying on jewelry and watches
- Fragrance samples will be given on blotters, at customers' requests
- Beauty and makeup testers will only be for customer viewing, not sampling
- Alteration services suspended
- Ear piercing services not allowed
- All "spa-like services" suspended