SHOPPING

Marshalls to join TJ Maxx with online store

EMBED </>More Videos

Love those Marshalls prices but hate those Marshalls lines? Well, fear no more. The brand will be launching an online store. (Ricardo Arduengo/AP Images for Marshalls)

Love those Marshalls prices but hate those Marshalls lines? Well, fear no more. The brand will be launching an online store.

On Wednesday, the CEO of The TJX Companies, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods, announced the online platform will be coming later in 2019.

According to Business Insider, CEO Ernie Herrman aimed to prevent the "cannibalization of sales" by keeping items sold in stores and online as different as possible.

TJ Maxx went digital in 2013, and Herrman said it was a good trial run by allowing them to build customer awareness.

Analysts told Business Insider that the company's existing brick-and-mortar shops aren't threatened by the online expansion because bargain hunting is different in store than online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingonline shoppingshoppingconsumerclothing
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Freebie Friday: Dr. Seuss, RiverRink Winterfest, Nick Jr. Birthday Club, Baskin-Robbins
Anthropologie launches plus-sized collection: APlus
What's the Deal: Get paid for recycling your old stuff
Freebie Friday: Hockey classes, clay masks and LEGO kids event
More Shopping
Top Stories
2 teens killed, driver injured in Bucks Co. crash
Police-involved shooting under investigation in New Hope
Snowfall totals from around the region
Messy morning commute in Montco
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
COMMUTER ALERT: Service changes due to winter storm
City offices in Philadelphia are open Monday after snow hits region
AccuWeather: Sunshine Returns
Check School Closings and Delays
Show More
Former Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper joins presidential race
Heavy, wet snow, wintry mix hits Delaware, Lehigh Valleys
Murphy declares State of Emergency for New Jersey due to snow
More News