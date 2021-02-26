shopping

Sephora coming to 7 Philadelphia-area Kohl's stores

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The popular beauty store Sephora is coming to seven Philadelphia-area Kohl's locations.

The Sephora at Kohl's experience launches in the fall. It will debut in a new fully immersive 2,500 square feet of dedicated space.

The Kohl's locations include:

  • Easton - 3768 Easton Nazareth Hwy, Easton, PA


  • Hamilton Township - 460 Market Place Blvd., Hamilton Township, NJ


  • Havertown - 250 W. Chester Pike, Havertown, PA


  • Oxford Valley - 1641 Big Oak Rd., Yardley, PA


  • Springfield - 405 Baltimore Pike Morton, PA 19070


  • Trexlertown - 6900 Hamilton Blvd., Trexlertown, PA


  • Turnersville - 5851 Route 42, Turnersville, NJ




"The Kohl's and Sephora partnership will bring a transformational, elevated beauty experience to Kohl's from the top global name in beauty," Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The Philadelphia-area stores are among the first 200 locations to debut the new Sephora section.

The Sephora at Kohl's experience will expand into at least 850 stores by 2023.

Sephora has 500 of its 2,600 stores in the Americas and Kohl's has more than 1,150 locations in 49 states.
