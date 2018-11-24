Small business Saturday shopping in Haddonfield

Folks shopping on Small Business Saturday were serenaded with music, and of course, there was Santa, lights and decorations and a horse and buggy ride.It's clear the Christmas and holiday season is alive.In Haddonfield, they wouldn't start the season any other way than with a picturesque Small Business Saturday.Kevin Murphy of Haddonfield said, "These are our neighbors, our community was always trying to support small businesses."And shop they did. The streets were packed.And stores, like Meraki Market, appreciate it.But owner Daniella Spera says there is nothing like shopping small business.Daniella Spera of Meraki Market said, "When you're buying from a small business you're helping out your community. And your neighbors, there's no CEO sitting in the back in an office."Over in Chestnut Hill shoppers of all kinds."Of course they helped us pick out what they're wearing. They picked those out, oh yes yes," said Deirdre Mullen of East Falls.They made their way to Germantown Avenue for the good deals and small business treatment.Barbara Suswell of West Oak Lane said, "They know when I walk in the door, you get great customer service, but also quality family time."Jo Marie Victor of Plymouth Meeting said, "This is my niece Jessica. Okay, niece and aunt? Ha ha ha yes. Look this is Rudolph happy 75 years that's to original Rudolph story."It was also a chance for a new store in town to showcase their goods.Nerice Kendter of Busy Bee Toys said, "Love being a part of this vibrant community Chestnut Hill fabulous."And in the city in North Philadelphia, even Mayor Jim Kenny got in on the small business action.But back in Haddonfield, we end with a very important message from the big man in red.Santa Claus from the North Pole, "Everybody is safe and be happy and be good to each other."Santa couldn't have said it any better, be kind to each other!And shop local and shop small business.------