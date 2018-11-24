SHOPPING

Small business Saturday shopping in Haddonfield

EMBED </>More Videos

Small business Saturday shopping in Haddonfield. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 7 p.m. on November 24, 2018.

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Folks shopping on Small Business Saturday were serenaded with music, and of course, there was Santa, lights and decorations and a horse and buggy ride.

It's clear the Christmas and holiday season is alive.

In Haddonfield, they wouldn't start the season any other way than with a picturesque Small Business Saturday.

Kevin Murphy of Haddonfield said, "These are our neighbors, our community was always trying to support small businesses."

And shop they did. The streets were packed.

And stores, like Meraki Market, appreciate it.

But owner Daniella Spera says there is nothing like shopping small business.

Daniella Spera of Meraki Market said, "When you're buying from a small business you're helping out your community. And your neighbors, there's no CEO sitting in the back in an office."

Over in Chestnut Hill shoppers of all kinds.

"Of course they helped us pick out what they're wearing. They picked those out, oh yes yes," said Deirdre Mullen of East Falls.

They made their way to Germantown Avenue for the good deals and small business treatment.

Barbara Suswell of West Oak Lane said, "They know when I walk in the door, you get great customer service, but also quality family time."

Jo Marie Victor of Plymouth Meeting said, "This is my niece Jessica. Okay, niece and aunt? Ha ha ha yes. Look this is Rudolph happy 75 years that's to original Rudolph story."

It was also a chance for a new store in town to showcase their goods.

Nerice Kendter of Busy Bee Toys said, "Love being a part of this vibrant community Chestnut Hill fabulous."

And in the city in North Philadelphia, even Mayor Jim Kenny got in on the small business action.

But back in Haddonfield, we end with a very important message from the big man in red.

Santa Claus from the North Pole, "Everybody is safe and be happy and be good to each other."

Santa couldn't have said it any better, be kind to each other!

And shop local and shop small business.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingnew jersey newssmall businessHaddonfield
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Why you could be paying more for online purchases this Cyber Monday
Pandora Bracelet Sweepstakes
Shoppers hit the stores to get the best deals
Black Friday shopping becomes contact sport at Victoria's Secret
More Shopping
Top Stories
Man shot at New Jersey mall on Black Friday
Fire destroys home in Lawrence Twp., Mercer County
Vineland girl wins pageants, plays football
Black Friday shopping becomes contact sport at Victoria's Secret
2 security guards shot at after-hours club in Juniata Park
Police investigate attempted robbery at Port Richmond 7-Eleven
Gritty crashes wedding in Philadelphia
Fire alarm causes scare at Miami mall
Show More
Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Chosen 300 serves day-after-Thanksgiving dinner
AccuWeather: Dry, Mild Sunday
Shoppers hit the stores to get the best deals
More News