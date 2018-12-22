SHOPPING

Super Saturday holiday shopping is in full gear at King of Prussia Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Maybe it was the beautiful singing by holiday performers or just the holiday spirit, but for some reason shopping out at the King of Prussia Mall Saturday didn't have that got to get it done I'm in a huge rush attitude.

Sue and Eddie Lane of Harrisburg said it was not as hectic as they thought it would be. They had no problem shopping in the mall with the 3 exchange students they're hosting.

They were from Germany, Thailand and Spain.

We found folks all over the mall getting their shopping done on this Super Saturday with only two shopping days before Christmas.

And the cutest kids were visiting with Santa.

But it seemed like the spirit of the holiday was alive and well.

The mall is open until 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and until 6 p.m. on Monday.

So plenty of time still to get it done and have a little fun too.
