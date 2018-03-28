CONSUMER

Walmart removing Cosmo from checkout line

EMBED </>More Videos

Walmart to remove Cosmo from checkouts. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

Attention Walmart shoppers! It will soon be harder to find Cosmopolitan in the store.

The retail giant is pulling the popular publication from the checkout line.

But customers will still be able to find it in the magazine aisle.

According to the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, the organization was working with Walmart to make its checkout lanes more family-friendly.

Cosmopolitan is known for giving sex tips and other advice to women.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumerwalmartu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
What's the Deal: Teaching college students about building credit
More consumer
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
Eagles' player Nigel Bradham takes kids school shopping
Freebie Friday: Workouts, National Dog Day, family fun at the Oval
Creative, inexpensive hacks to keep your classroom tidy
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
More Shopping
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News