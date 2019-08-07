August is one of the big shopping months of the year, as parents and students prepare for a new school year.
Our friends at Deal News rounded up the best buys of this brand new month, along with the things we should hold off on.
Let's start with "Back to School" shopping.
This is the time to grab those school supplies. Deal News says some items are dropping so low, they will cost less than a dollar. Stores like Target, Walmart, Staples and Office Depot have already started rolling out the sales.
However, when it comes to back to school clothes, Deal News says wait closer to Labor Day. Last year those sales started a full two weeks before the holiday. Start looking around August 19th.
They also say August is a great time to buy laptops, with discounts up to 25 percent off.
Summer staples are also about to get majorly discounted. From clothing to outdoor items and supplies and patio furniture, if you're a work-ahead kind of person, you can really get a jump start on next year. You're looking at sales up to 75% off.
Here's what you should WAIT to buy.
If you need a new grill, wait until September for the best prices.
Also, wait to buy Apple products. New models come out in September and early October, which means the previous generations go on sale.
What's the Deal: Back to school shopping strategy
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News