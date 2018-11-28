What's the Deal: Best items to buy in December

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --December is just about here and there are plenty of ways to save when you shop for the holidays and beyond.
DealNews.com put together a list of the ten best things to buy in December.
Topping the list - gift cards. DealNews expects $100 dollar iTunes gift cards will fall to as low as $85 dollars in the weeks ahead.
Other bargains could be had at major retailers like Target, which has knocked 10 percent OFF all store gift cards in December. And don't forget to check out Starbucks - last year it gave away $5 dollar gift cards with the purchase of two holiday drinks.
If you missed the deals in TVs on Black Friday - don't despair. Watch the prices over the next two weeks. Some retailers are expected to slash prices in the first part of December.
If you're in the market for jewelry don't wait until 2019. DealNews says you'll see more offers in December than in January or February.
December is also a great time to buy golf clubs as retailers look to move inventory ahead of the release of new lines in the new year.
DealNews also says Saturday, December 1st rings in the best time to buy champagne and wedding dresses.
As for what to wait on? High-end electronics: 2018 models are generally discounted after the Consumer Electronics Show in January.
And exercise equipment, because fitness retailers typically drop their best discounts around the time people make New Year's resolutions.
