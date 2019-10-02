It's October, and with a new month, the first full one of the fall season, comes a host of new deals.
Here are your top buys from our friends at Money Talks News.
Halloween is right around the corner and it's officially time to start thinking about costumes.
While Money Talks News says the day with the deepest deals of the year is technically November 1st, if you're shopping for this year's get-up wait as long as you can to get the best sales. You can save up to 75% off that last week in October, leading up to the holiday.
If you're in the market for a new car, consider this. New car models are introduced in September, so dealerships slash the prices on last year's models to make way for the new inventory.
If you have travel on your mind, this is what the travel industry calls "shoulder season." That's the time between summer vacation and the busy holiday travel season. Look for big discounts through Thanksgiving week, when the prices pick back up again. There are great deals on European travel, in particular.
Gardeners, listen up. October is a good time to find perennials marked down as garden centers hold their end-of-season sales.
Also, check for sales on spring flowering bulbs you can plant now and watch bloom next spring.
October is also National Pizza Month. Keep your eyes peels for big deals from some of your favorite restaurants and pizzerias.
As always, there are things you should wait to buy.
First, electronics of any kind. The best deals of the month will come next month on Black Friday. As for winter clothes, they recommend waiting until a little deeper in the season to shop.
What's The Deal: Best items to buy in October
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More