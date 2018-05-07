CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Declutter your garage without breaking the bank

What's the Deal: Declutter your garage without breaking the bank

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We have some tips and tricks to get your garage decluttered with a few quick and easy hacks that won't eat away at your weekend days - or your wallet.

Isn't it nice to just pull into the garage? Well, it's also nice to not trip over stuff on the floor and be able to walk into your garage and use it!

If these are your garage goals, Laurie Palau from Simply B Organized says you can consider them done without investing a lot of time or money.

"Just make it simple. Keep the car wash with the car wash, keep the rags with the rags," she said.

The author of "Hot Mess: A Practical Guide to Getting Organized" says for cleaning products, use the cleaning bucket as a storage bin for products. Same for rags ,so nothing is loose and nothing spills.

"It just makes it so much easier and then you know where everything is, so it's grab and go," said Laurie.

For all of the stuff that seems to pile up, making it hard to find anything and even harder to squeeze the car in, it's time to employ the wall space.

For gardening equipment, ladders, a wheel barrow or any other things that end up propped against walls, Laurie recommends a mountable rack and then you slide on an array of different organizing attachments.

"Brooms, garden hoses - they have ones for sports equipment," she said. "Everything has a spot and doesn't take up real estate."

But when it comes to bikes, you will need some floor space. Laurie says make it fool proof with an adjustable, extendable and inexpensive bike rack.

"The kids come in from playing or go out to play and jut pull their bikes right in here. You don't have to worry about a kickstand, you dont have to worry about anything and they slide right in," she said.

Finally, for all of the things you're always looking for and can never find - like lightbulbs and batteries - it's all about the clear bins. They are organized, easy to find and keep the dust out.

