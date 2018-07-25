What's the Deal: Getting a designer look at deep discounts

If you love the idea of high fashion, but you're low on funds, a Lehigh Valley blogger and Instagram influencer is here with tips for getting that designer look at deep discounts.Living Lesh is a play on Iesha Vincent's nickname - Lesh - where lush meets less and her fashion and lifestyle blog is a diary of how to have the look you love."It's about living a luxurious and lush lifestyle, but not spending your entire paycheck every time," she said.Lesha says that since high school, she's been all about looks for less.One of her hacks is hunting down what she calls fashion dupes - not knockoffs, but more affordable styles that have the same feel as big name brands."You may find that you love about this Gucci handbag, but spending $600 dollars is not really worth it but you may find a bag that has that similar style and spend under $100 for it," she said.And finding that inspired style has never been easier."I use major apps such as Retail Me Not, Poshmark and Google maps looking for those boutiques here in Philly and the sales going on and they look like name brand things but look luxurious," said Lesha.She also loves stores like Primark, which are known to sell hot looks for less.And right now, she's blogging about the deals she's grabbing at the ongoing Nordstrom anniversary saleShe says it's all about inspiration rather than brand names."People have loved it. People come up and say how much did you spend on this handbag? $37 bucks, here's how you can get it it yourself," she said.She also recommends following your favorite brands on social media for special pop up deals and codes.------