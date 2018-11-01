What's the Deal: Grocery store prices

A new undercover shopping test reveals surprising results on which retail chains offer the best price and more.Thursday, the lowest priced retail chain and the highest priced delivery service according to Checkbook Magazine have announced their joining forces.And here's another piece of big news, the last time Checkbook Magazine did a grocery price comparison, Whole Foods was the most expensive in every category.But now it's a big winner in at least one department.Since Amazon bought Whole Foods there have been some big changes in its pricing, especially when it comes to produce."They're actually lower than Acme's, lower than Shop Rite's, lower than Giants and only a bit higher than Wegmans," said Kevin Brasler of Checkbook Magazine.Again that's for the price of produce.If you're looking for the top grocery store overall for every category head to your nearest Wegmans."It's the one place where you can get really low prices and really high quality. It's by far the fan favorite here in the Delaware Valley," said Brasler.For the lowest prices, an estimated 40-50% lower, check out Aldi."Overall Aldi offers very low prices but you have to take into consideration that you have to buy its brand," added Brasler.For online grocery services, a familiar name tops the list."Probably not surprising but Walmart offers the lowest prices if you want groceries delivered to you," said Brasler.And Checkbook Magazine warns to watch for major price penalties with some delivery services.Brasler said, "Instacart has a pretty big price penalty. One reason is that it's marking up the prices with most of the chains it works with compared to what you pay in the store. Sometimes that markup is a lot, it can be from 15-20%."And that's not all."Another problem with Instacart is that they add on top of those marked up prices, is that they're charging you 5% per order for a service fee, plus a delivery fee," said Brasler.But here's an interesting twist, starting today - Instacart is delivering ALDI groceries in our area!And first-time Instacart customers can get $10 off their first three ALDI orders of $35 or more with the code------