What's the Deal: Lagos jewelry sale

We've got a great way to kick-start your holiday shopping with fine jewelry from a popular Philadelphia-based designer for half off.The Lagos sample sale is one of the most anticipated retail events of the year.And this year, thanks to a newly renovated space, it's bigger and better than ever.Whether you're shopping for yourself or trying to cross people off your holiday gift list, there's no shortage of options at the Lagos Sample sale."There's even more jewelry to look at this year than ever before, more styles, and one-of-a-kind, classic piece, said Jamie Hector of Lagos.Black Caviar is new to the sample sale this year."We're so excited, it was the number one thing our customers asked for when they came to sample sale last year," added Hector.Some of the pieces are new to the sale but the deal isn't.All the jewelry at the sale is half off the marked retail price."So everything from diamond to gold to caviar styles, everything is 50-percent off," said Hector.Entry to the sample sale is free.But one word of warning - it isn't just local consumers who flock to the Lagos sample sale, people fly in for it from all over the country so do prepare to wait before getting inside.The public sale is this Friday and Saturday and next Friday and Saturday,10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturdays.------