Shopping

Grocery prices reach 50-year high amid pandemic

By
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, experts say grocery prices are higher than they have been in 50 years.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, April grocery sales showed a 4% price increase for poultry, meat and fish.

Cereal, baked goods and non-alcoholic beverages saw a 2.9% price increase.

The highest price spike was eggs, with a 16% increase.

Overall, grocery prices increased 2.5%.

Experts say the price increase has to do with supply and demand.

Americans are shopping at the grocery store more than ever thanks to stay at home orders.

Additionally, some of our county's largest meat suppliers are dealing with coronavirus spreading inside their facilities and have been forced to close.

If you had plans for a cook out on Memorial Day, be ready to pay up. One local grocer says hamburger meat prices have jumped.

"Last year, Memorial Day, our hamburger pricers were $3.99 a pound. It's gonna be $5.99 a pound this year," he said.

However, there are still ways you can save on groceries during this time.

If you're ordering online, try to do it with a neighbor or friend to split delivery costs or even get it for free.

You can also sign up for store rewards programs and look around online for coupons you can show in store on your phone.

Unfortunately, many grocery stores are not offering weekly specials anymore because demand is so high.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingfood cartfoodiecoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicgrocery storecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcouponscovid 19foodu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Accused rapist believed to be dead after fire, standoff
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of I-95 in Delaware
Saturday classes? Schools mull ways to make up lost time
Mother shares message to parents about mysterious illness
Mom warns parents after 9-year-old gets illness tied to COVID-19
Frontline workers can get married at the Linc
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Cool Today, Big Warm Up Coming
Security guard charged with shooting 3 teens on SEPTA bus
Pa. AG investigating nursing homes amid COVID-19
Gritty thanks front line workers at HUP
Man critical after being shot outside of his house
More TOP STORIES News