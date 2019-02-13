Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station

Shots fired at SEPTA station in Philadelphia. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 13, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are not only looking for the man who fired shots inside a SEPTA subway station, but also for a woman who apparently saw the suspect just prior to the incident.

SEPTA police say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Lombard-South Station at South and Broad streets.

According to police, a man descended the steps and fired two shots.

Based on surveillance video, police say the man then fled the station and remains on the loose.

Prior to the shooting, authorities say a woman told a cashier inside the station that there was a man outside who either had a gun or had fired a gun. It's not clear at this time which statement the woman actually said.

The woman then went through the turnstile and took a train. Police are looking to speak to her to find out exactly what she saw.

Trains were bypassing the station in both directions for a short time; the station was reopened around 12:30 p.m.

It does not appear at this time that anyone was struck.

South Detectives and SEPTA police are investigating.

Shots fired on stairs to SEPTA station. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on February 13, 2019.


