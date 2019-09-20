Shots fired near Chester High School hours after two students were fired on

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More gunfire rang out in Chester, Pennsylvania on Friday morning just two blocks from the high school scaring children headed to class.Friday morning's gunshots rang out near 10 thand Parker around 8 a.m. Police say there were no injuries. A car near the scene had several bullet holes on the windshield and doors.On Thursday afternoon, around dismissal time, two students were shot along the 200 block of West 8th Street, near Chester High School.Police say a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.A 17-year-old boy was also shot in the left foot. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, said police.Resident Paulos Carter-Springfield says she hit the floor when she heard about nine shots. She thinks Chester police should have a larger presence, she sees kids every day walking to and from school in the area where shots were fired."This is the thruway you're going from one neighborhood to the next. So therefore you know, you see a crowd you know where they're going you follow them and you can find the action," said Carter-Springfield.There is a press conference with local law enforcement and school officials scheduled for Friday afternoon.