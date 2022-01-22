Several shots fired during a shootout at a Northern Liberties gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shootout in the Northern Liberties section.
Police say at least 30 shots were fired between two groups of people at a gas station near Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street.
Officials say shots first rang out just after 2 a.m. Saturday.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Investigators say each group left in separate vehicles and no arrests have been made.
