Several shots fired during a shootout at a Northern Liberties gas station

Police say at least 30 shots were fired during the shootout.
Several shots fired during a shootout at a Northern Liberties gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shootout in the Northern Liberties section.

Police say at least 30 shots were fired between two groups of people at a gas station near Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street.

Officials say shots first rang out just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Investigators say each group left in separate vehicles and no arrests have been made.
