New surveillance video shows moments leading up to deadly gun battle at Fairmount gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a gun battle that left a man dead after an altercation with a gas station security guard in Philadelphia's Fairmount section Tuesday night.

Police say the confrontation involved Don Harrison Jr., 39, and a 30-year-old security guard inside the store.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the Phillips 66 gas station on the 900 block of College Avenue by Poplar.

In the video, you can see Harrison walk into the store. The 30-year-old private security guard is then seen telling him to leave and pushing him back.

Chopper 6 over shooting investigation at North Philly gas station on April 9, 2024.

Next, you see Harrison pull a gun from his waistband. There is an exchange of heated words before a barrage of gunfire.

The security guard, who works at the gas station for the private company Pennsylvania S.I.T.E. State Agents and is licensed to carry, was shot in the leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

IMAGE: A surveillance image shows an armed man moments before he was shot and killed by a security guard in North Philadelphia on April 9, 2024.

"After shooting the guy, the guy then still shoots at him and he does what he has to do, and you have to take care of the business and neutralize the threat or he will still hurt other people in the store," said Andre Boyer, the owner of Pennsylvania S.I.T.E. State Agents.

The security company said the guard is a father of three, including a newborn and said he feared for his safety and the safety of others in the store.

Police say Harrison was shot in the face and legs and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

As investigators combed through the crime scene, you could still see blood-stained concrete near the gas station's entrance, along with a gun police believe belonged to the armed man.

It's still unclear who else was inside the store when the shots were fired, but no other injuries were reported. However, a stray bullet did hit a nearby home but no one inside was injured.

Police believe he could be the owner of a nearby food truck called Rick Shaws Raving BBQ -- which was parked nearby -- and was known to frequent the store.

Police said an argument between the armed guard and Harrison started before what was seen on surveillance.

"There was some kind of altercation between the security and the individual. It had to do with a truck that was parked by the entrance," said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore.

The head of a nearby school said they'd discuss this shooting with students Wednesday.

"Things escalate very quickly when there's the lack of dialogue and civil discourse, and that's one of the things that we want to promote to our young people so we can see adults flourish in their way," a school official said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 215-686-TIPS.

No charges have been filed. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is investigating.