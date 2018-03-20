MISSING MAN

St. Joseph's University student found dead in Bermuda following intense search

EMBED </>More Videos

Loved ones mourn SJU freshman. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 20, 2018. (WPVI)

Josh Ball
A St. Joseph's University student who disappeared following a rugby tournament in Bermuda was found dead Monday after an intensive search of the British island territory.

Searchers found the body of Mark Dombroski, 19, at the base of a colonial-era fort in a park not far from where he was last seen walking by himself on CCTV footage, officials with the Bermuda Police Service said at a news conference.

A cause of death was not released but forensic experts were still processing the scene where his body was found and an autopsy was planned, said Acting Commissioner James Howard.

EMBED More News Videos

SJU student found dead in Bermuda: Jeff Cherico reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 19, 2018



"Bermuda Police Service extends our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," Howard said after a day of searching that included local authorities, volunteers and Dombroski's family.

Dombroski was a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia and had come to Bermuda to compete in a tournament. He disappeared early Sunday, with video footage showing him walking alone and looking at his phone as he left a bar where his friends had gathered.

He was found at the base of Fort Prospect in a wooded area known as the Arboretum and near an athletic center where the team had played during the tournament.

Dombroski's family rushed to the island to join the search and retrace his steps.

"We dearly love our son, we cherish our son. ... We want him back," his mother, Lisa Dombroski, said at a news conference with police officials. "We thank the citizens of Bermuda. People have been with us shoulder to shoulder throughout this ordeal."

EMBED More News Videos

Search for missing St. Joe's student. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2018.



Detective Sgt. Jason Smith said there's no evidence Dombroski was drunk, or that alcohol played a role in his disappearance.

Lisa Dombroski speculated her son, who had hurt his shoulder in a game that day and wasn't feeling well, had simply wanted to call it a night. She said the surveillance footage showed him favoring his arm.

"He wasn't in a celebratory kind of mood," Lisa Dombroski said. "He wanted to get back."

Within hours of the news of Dombroski's death, friends and relatives gathered to pray at Nativity BVM church in Media.

Consoling each other with hugs, they remembered the young man who both worshipped and attended grade school at the parish.

"He was an overall really nice guy," said friend Jessica Warrington. "We're all upset about it and can't believe it. We're so distraught about it."

The university issued the following statement Monday evening:

The Saint Joseph's University community is heartbroken tonight to learn from the Bermuda Police Services (BPS) in Hamilton that student Mark Dombroski has died.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the Dombroski family along with Mark's teammates, classmates and friends.

Saint Joseph's students in need of counseling or ministry have been informed of available services.

The circumstances of Mark's death are still under investigation by the BPS.

During this difficult time, we ask for your understanding and that you respect the privacy of Mark's family and friends.

EMBED More News Videos

SJU student found dead in Bermuda: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 6 p.m., March 19, 2018



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmissing man
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING MAN
Missing Lindenwold man with Alzheimer's found safe
Missing Wilmington man located after police issue Gold Alert
Gold Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Delaware man
Police search for missing 19-year-old with autism
Body of Nat'l Guardsman found after catastrophic Md. flash flood
More missing man
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News