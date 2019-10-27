Small fire at South Jersey nursing home prompts evacuations of patients, staff

HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A small fire at a South Jersey nursing home caused the evacuation of several residents and staff members Sunday morning,It happened around 7 a.m. at the Hammonton Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on White Horse Pike in Hammonton.Officials said a fire broke out in one of the rooms on the first floor.Approximately 100 residents and staff were evacuated for some time. Patients were moved to another section of the building while firefighters worked on the fire.The scene was cleared just a few hours later and residents were allowed back to their rooms.Early Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Hammonton Center released the following statement regarding the fire: