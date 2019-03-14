Smartphone saves man from speeding arrow

An Australian man can thank his smartphone for saving his life, but not with anything so common as a health app.

His phone literally stopped a speeding arrow.

Apparently, the victim saw a man standing outside his home with a loaded bow.

He pulled out his phone to snap a picture and the man fired.

The arrow landed right in the back of the phone.

The victim suffered a small cut when the impact of the arrow pushed the phone into his face.

