City of Philadelphia wants homeowners to go solar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The city of Philadelphia wants homeowners to go solar as part of its Solarize Philly program.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced open enrollment into the citywide program today in Center City.

It is part of City Council's 1 billion dollar effort to make the city more energy efficient while saving money.

The goal is to solarize 500 Philadelphia rooftops more than double the current number of solar installations.

Organizers say the more people who sign up, the deeper the discounts for everyone.
