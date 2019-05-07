Society

Operation Dreamlift takes 100 children to Disney World for the day

EMBED <>More Videos

Operation Dreamlift takes kids to Disney for the day: Katherine Scott reports on Action News at 6 a.m., May 7, 2019

By
MERCER CO., N.J. (WPVI) -- The Sunshine Foundation's 98th Dreamlift launches Tuesday from Mercer County Airport.

The wish-granting organization is flying 100 children down to Walt Disney World for the day.

The children have chronic special needs, serious illnesses or have been abused.

Joey Weble, 7, knows who he is excited to see, exclaiming, "Mickey!"

EMBED More News Videos

Operation Dreamlift heads to Disney for a day: Katherine Scott reports on Action News at 5 a.m., May 7, 2019



Cathy DiCostanzo from the Mercer County Chapter of the Sunshine foundation said, "A lot of doctors, a lot of not feeling well during the year... so to get out and have some fun in the sun and mingle with Mickey and Minnie- that's what it's all about."

Vishal Jain said his son, Arjun, has been homebound as he battles cancer.

"He has been diagnosed with leukemia. So that's why for the time being he's been handling this disease," he said.

Jain added, "It's a nice way to show they support kids like me."

Chase Mury, 10, told us how excited he was, "Like over the moon!"

His father, John Mury, said this trip is well-deserved.

"He's earned this. He's an honor roll student, mainstream classroom now. He's come so far," he said.

While they awaited take-off, the children interacted with Disney and Star Wars characters and chatted with NJ State Troopers. The troopers helped the children onto the plane.

Jeff Flynn told Action News that NJ State Police loves partnering with the Sunshine Foundation year after year to help these children.

"They get excited when they see us. They get excited when they see the Disney characters. I don't know who is more excited- us or them- but it's just a great day for everybody," Flynn said.

The children and their chaperones flew on a chartered jet. They landed in Orlando, where Disney buses took them to the Magic Kingdom.

Dawn Santowasso explained how important this trip is for children like her son.

"All these kids here they have special needs- and this makes their day," said Santowasso.

After a day packed with fun, they fly home late Tuesday night.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycharityspecial needs childrennew jersey newsdisney world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver in custody after car travels on I-95 for miles with no tires
Philadelphia's Zahav named best restaurant in US
Video shows Pa. lawmaker confronting woman outside Planned Parenthood facility
Police investigating death of young child in Lakewood
Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer
Police use victim's smartphone to track down alleged carjacker
Show More
Man fatally shot during Wyomissing home invasion
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Very Warm Today
Volunteers search for Houston girl missing now for 4th day
Man who held teen as sexual captive won't go to prison
Officials: Man fatally stabbed by roommate after argument in NJ
More TOP STORIES News