Historic 250 year old Galloway Mansion floats down Maryland River to its new home

A home that's more than 250 years old floated down a Maryland river to its new destination.

The Galloway Mansion began its 50 mile move to Queenstown on Wednesday.



The home was built in 1764. It was recently sold for $500,000.

Crews pulled the home on a barge along the Tred Avon river in order to move it.

The new owner says he plans on restoring the historic home and giving it to his parents as a retirement home.

