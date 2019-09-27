Historic 250 year old Galloway Mansion floats down Maryland River to its new home

A home that's more than 250 years old floated down a Maryland river to its new destination.The Galloway Mansion began its 50 mile move to Queenstown on Wednesday.The home was built in 1764. It was recently sold for $500,000.Crews pulled the home on a barge along the Tred Avon river in order to move it.The new owner says he plans on restoring the historic home and giving it to his parents as a retirement home.