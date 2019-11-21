Action News Morning Team channels 'Rocky' to get ready for Thanksgiving Day

With just seven days to go until Thanksgiving Day - and the 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade - the Action News Morning team is excited.
In fact, they are pumped!
The AccuWeather 7-day forecast now includes Thanksgiving Day. As of now, it's looking pretty good.
But the Morning Team is not only excited for the proximity of Turkey Day, but because this day also marks the anniversary of one of Philadelphia's favorite films - "Rocky."
On November 21, 1976, the film hit theaters.
"Rocky" was made for $1-million and grossed over $225-million worldwide.
It was the highest-grossing movie in the U.S. for 1976.
It was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, winning three, including Best Picture.
According to ESPN in 2018, the first seven films of the series have grossed more than $1.4-billion worldwide.
The film franchise made a star out of Sylvester Stallone.
And there will be plenty of stars at this year's Thanksgiving Day Parade including Aloe Blacc, Macy Gray, Carson Kressley, Kathy Sledge, Ginger Zee, Gritty, Meg Donnelly, and more.
Plus, our friends Dave Roberts and Lisa Thomas-Laury will return to celebrate!
