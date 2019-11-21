Weather

AccuWeather: Pleasant today, rain arrives Saturday evening

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some early patchy clouds give way to mostly sunny skies for a while today, before some additional clouds begin arriving later int he afternoon. Winds a re a lot lighter than yesterday. The high is 53.

TONIGHT: Clouds continue to thicken and a few showers are possible after midnight, mainly in northern suburbs. The low is 45.

FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a couple of very spotty showers here and there. The high will hit about 58 late in the morning, but temperatures will fall into the mid 40s by sunset.

SATURDAY: A bit of morning sun will give way to mostly cloudy skies with a brisk and chilly high of 47. Rain arrives in the evening and becomes steadier at night and overnight.

SUNDAY: The rain continues into the first part of the morning, but the afternoon sees a good deal of improvement with a transition to partly sunny skies expected. The high is still chilly: 47.

MONDAY: We have mostly sunny skies with only a few occasional clouds and a chilly high of 51.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with some high clouds through the day. The high is a bit milder: 56.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds move into the region and rain is likely, especially during the afternoon and evening. The high is a mild 60.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Some lingering rain is possible in the morning. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low 40s for parade goers. Otherwise, this looks like a partly sunny, brisk and cooler day with a high around 50.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family devastated after boy dies in football game shooting
Video captures frightening attack on man in Center City
FACT CHECK: Claims from the Democratic debate
Police: Delco serial sneaker thief surrenders after Action News report
Firefighter injured battling Wilmington house fire
Del. woman accused of abusing children, holding them captive
Show More
Malcolm Jenkins responds to Philadelphia FOP
Consumer Reports: Beware of robotic vacuum cleaners
Philadelphia Zoo kicks off LumiNature
WATCH: Ben Simmons hits first career NBA 3-pointer in 76ers' win
Man stabbed during Frankford attempted robbery
More TOP STORIES News