AccuWeather: Pleasant today, rain arrives Saturday evening

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some early patchy clouds give way to mostly sunny skies for a while today, before some additional clouds begin arriving later int he afternoon. Winds a re a lot lighter than yesterday. The high is 53.
TONIGHT: Clouds continue to thicken and a few showers are possible after midnight, mainly in northern suburbs. The low is 45.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a couple of very spotty showers here and there. The high will hit about 58 late in the morning, but temperatures will fall into the mid 40s by sunset.
SATURDAY: A bit of morning sun will give way to mostly cloudy skies with a brisk and chilly high of 47. Rain arrives in the evening and becomes steadier at night and overnight.
SUNDAY: The rain continues into the first part of the morning, but the afternoon sees a good deal of improvement with a transition to partly sunny skies expected. The high is still chilly: 47.
MONDAY: We have mostly sunny skies with only a few occasional clouds and a chilly high of 51.
TUESDAY: Sun mixes with some high clouds through the day. The high is a bit milder: 56.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds move into the region and rain is likely, especially during the afternoon and evening. The high is a mild 60.
THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Some lingering rain is possible in the morning. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low 40s for parade goers. Otherwise, this looks like a partly sunny, brisk and cooler day with a high around 50.
