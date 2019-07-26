Society

Archaeologists digging where residential tower is planned in Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a historic discovery, unearthed beneath a parking lot along Philadelphia's waterfront Friday afternoon.

An archeological dig uncovered a host of bones and bulk-heads on Columbus boulevard, and today the public was allowed to visit the site where the artifacts were discovered.

The idea was to stop by and spend an hour focusing on what was going on in two roughly 5 foot deep trenches cut in the surface of the parking lot.

The trenches are part of an archaeological dig and assessment.

The parking lot covers what is the former site of the West Shipyard which was founded in the late 1600s.

A New York developer intends to up a residential tower on the sprawling site.

The archaeological survey must be done before any building can be done.
